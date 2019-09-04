MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 141 26.32 N/A -1.95 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.82 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights MongoDB Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. MongoDB Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MongoDB Inc. has an average price target of $155.8, and a 3.91% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MongoDB Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 16.2%. 1.4% are MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 5.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. has stronger performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

