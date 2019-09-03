MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 141 26.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.95 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MongoDB Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MongoDB Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

MongoDB Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.76% and an $155.8 consensus target price. Competitively Pivotal Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.33, with potential upside of 43.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pivotal Software Inc. seems more appealing than MongoDB Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares and 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend while Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Pivotal Software Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.