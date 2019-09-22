MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 143 21.45 N/A -1.95 0.00 Elastic N.V. 85 23.68 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights MongoDB Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Elastic N.V. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Elastic N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

$173.17 is MongoDB Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.37%. Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $105 consensus target price and a 11.38% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, MongoDB Inc. is looking more favorable than Elastic N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares and 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. MongoDB Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Elastic N.V. has 12.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year MongoDB Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.