MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 132 25.43 N/A -1.95 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 24 6.48 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MongoDB Inc.’s downside potential is -1.26% at a $139 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 43.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dropbox Inc. seems more appealing than MongoDB Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares and 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares. MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.