MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Both MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 141 22.83 N/A -1.95 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.89 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 demonstrates MongoDB Inc. and Aware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Aware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MongoDB Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MongoDB Inc. and Aware Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MongoDB Inc. has a 16.46% upside potential and an average price target of $164.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MongoDB Inc. and Aware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 32.3%. About 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Aware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.