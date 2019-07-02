MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

We are contrasting MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 121 27.83 N/A -1.92 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 demonstrates MongoDB Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

MongoDB Inc. has a consensus target price of $139, and a -9.77% downside potential. Competitively Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.6, with potential upside of 0.26%. The data provided earlier shows that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than MongoDB Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MongoDB Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.