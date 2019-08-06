MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Both MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 133 25.11 N/A -1.95 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.14 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MongoDB Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MongoDB Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. Its rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

MongoDB Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

MongoDB Inc. has a consensus target price of $139, and a 0.00% potential. Competitively Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.67, with potential upside of 46.73%. The results provided earlier shows that appears more favorable than , based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares and 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. 1.4% are MongoDB Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. has 71.03% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.