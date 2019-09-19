MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Reaches $133.75 After 8.00% Down Move; Univest Financial (UVSP) Shorts Increased By 18.11%

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) had an increase of 18.11% in short interest. UVSP’s SI was 318,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.11% from 270,000 shares previously. With 78,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s short sellers to cover UVSP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 13,136 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP)

The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 263,777 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC – SEES 2019 REVENUE OF $211.0 MILLION TO $215.0 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Rev $45.5M-$46.5M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Rev $45M; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures; 22/04/2018 – DJ MongoDB Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDB)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $7.53 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $123.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MDB worth $602.56M less.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.53 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

More notable recent MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “October 11th Options Now Available For MongoDB (MDB) – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXDX, GILD, MDB – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Up on Atlas Growth – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Atlassian, Mongo DB, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks All Crashed Yesterday – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi bullish on MDB’s Atlas, FCF; shares +3.7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MongoDB has $19500 highest and $12400 lowest target. $173.17’s average target is 29.47% above currents $133.75 stock price. MongoDB had 10 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy”. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 5.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $771.59 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.85, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Univest Financial Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.66 million shares or 0.58% more from 18.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 99,248 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Tru has invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.11 million shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 124,387 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 171,709 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 4,291 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 400,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 196,859 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 105,634 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 15,174 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 28,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 10,558 shares. State Street Corporation owns 717,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Univest Financial Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,600 activity. Wonderling Robert C bought $62,600 worth of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) on Thursday, May 9.