MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Reaches $126.98 After 4.00% Up Move; KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES C (KHTRF) Shorts Down By 0.73%

KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had a decrease of 0.73% in short interest. KHTRF’s SI was 1.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.73% from 1.83M shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 825 days are for KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s short sellers to cover KHTRF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 540 shares traded. Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.58% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 660,057 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 43c; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Rev $45M; 03/05/2018 – MongoDB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ‘Undisciplined’ MongoDB Insiders Might Sell in First Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MONGODB’S BOARD CONCERNING POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better PerformanceThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $7.15B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $132.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MDB worth $286.04 million more.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $791.22 million. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement. It has a 34.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development comprise Probuphine to treat opioid addiction; NeurAxon family to treat acute migraine, pain, and neurological disorders; Antibe family to treat chronic pain and inflammation; Iluvien to treat diabetic macular edema; and Netildex to treat ocular inflammation.

Among 5 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MongoDB has $19500 highest and $12400 lowest target. $173.17’s average target is 36.38% above currents $126.98 stock price. MongoDB had 10 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) rating on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 5. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDB in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.