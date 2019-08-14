MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) EPS Estimated At $-0.51; Shorts at ASHTEAD GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (ASHTF) Lowered By 5.94%

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) had a decrease of 5.94% in short interest. ASHTF’s SI was 402,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.94% from 427,600 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 503 days are for ASHTEAD GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)’s short sellers to cover ASHTF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 401 shares traded. Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $-0.51 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.56% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, MongoDB, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 757,484 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Rev $45.5M-$46.5M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC – SEES 2019 REVENUE OF $211.0 MILLION TO $215.0 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 28.74 PCT STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Adj Loss/Shr $1.66-Adj Loss/Shr $1.62; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 43c; 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MONGODB’S BOARD CONCERNING POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATIONS AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. The company has market cap of $12.12 billion. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. It has a 8.99 P/E ratio. The firm provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Among 4 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MongoDB has $16500 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.20’s average target is -2.76% below currents $146.23 stock price. MongoDB had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14.