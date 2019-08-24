MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) EPS Estimated At $-0.51; Bed Bath & Beyond Has 1.24 Sentiment

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 126 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 102 reduced and sold their positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 147.25 million shares, up from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bed Bath & Beyond Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 65 Increased: 72 New Position: 54.

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $-0.51 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 13.56% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, MongoDB, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 999,045 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures; 03/05/2018 – MongoDB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ‘Undisciplined’ MongoDB Insiders Might Sell in First Opportunity; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 22/04/2018 – DJ MongoDB Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDB); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $-1.63, REV VIEW $205.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Rev $45M

Among 4 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MongoDB has $16500 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.20’s average target is 2.03% above currents $139.37 stock price. MongoDB had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 14. Canaccord Genuity maintained MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 6.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.