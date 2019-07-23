MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 128 28.18 N/A -1.92 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.85 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see MongoDB Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MongoDB Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$139 is MongoDB Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -10.88%. the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 23.63% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of MongoDB Inc. shares and 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was less bullish than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats MongoDB Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.