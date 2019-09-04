MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Contrasting side by side

Both MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 141 26.32 N/A -1.95 0.00 Shopify Inc. 273 34.22 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see MongoDB Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MongoDB Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MongoDB Inc. and Shopify Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

MongoDB Inc.’s upside potential is 3.91% at a $155.8 average price target. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc.’s average price target is $324.89, while its potential downside is -15.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MongoDB Inc. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was less bullish than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats MongoDB Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.