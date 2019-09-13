MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Comparing side by side

Since MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 142 20.07 N/A -1.95 0.00 Shopify Inc. 282 29.43 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates MongoDB Inc. and Shopify Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Shopify Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MongoDB Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

MongoDB Inc. has a 33.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $164.25. On the other hand, Shopify Inc.’s potential downside is -3.19% and its average price target is $327.53. Based on the results shown earlier, MongoDB Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was less bullish than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats MongoDB Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.