MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MongoDB Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MongoDB Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47.00% -16.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MongoDB Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. N/A 122 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for MongoDB Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 1 2 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

MongoDB Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $125.36, suggesting a potential downside of -19.59%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, MongoDB Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MongoDB Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year MongoDB Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, MongoDB Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MongoDB Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

MongoDB Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats MongoDB Inc.’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.