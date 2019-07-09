MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Comparing side by side

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 123 28.49 N/A -1.92 0.00 Elastic N.V. 82 22.73 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MongoDB Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elastic N.V. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. MongoDB Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MongoDB Inc. and Elastic N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus target price of MongoDB Inc. is $139, with potential downside of -11.87%. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 28.64% and its consensus target price is $103.8. Based on the data delivered earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of MongoDB Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.