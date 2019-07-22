MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Contrasting side by side

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 127 29.63 N/A -1.92 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.64 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see MongoDB Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MongoDB Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MongoDB Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

MongoDB Inc. has a -15.24% downside potential and an average price target of $139. Competitively Castlight Health Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 57.89%. Based on the data given earlier, Castlight Health Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of MongoDB Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was less bullish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.