MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 129 28.29 N/A -1.92 0.00 Box Inc. 20 3.92 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MongoDB Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MongoDB Inc. and Box Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Box Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MongoDB Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The average price target of MongoDB Inc. is $139, with potential downside of -11.23%. On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 44.97% and its average price target is $24.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MongoDB Inc. and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 67.8% respectively. 1.7% are MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. has stronger performance than Box Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Box Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.