MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Contrasting side by side

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 126 27.29 N/A -1.92 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 48 11.26 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MongoDB Inc. and BlackLine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

MongoDB Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. MongoDB Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MongoDB Inc. and BlackLine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MongoDB Inc. is $139, with potential downside of -7.98%. On the other hand, BlackLine Inc.’s potential upside is 15.81% and its average target price is $57. The results provided earlier shows that BlackLine Inc. appears more favorable than MongoDB Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of MongoDB Inc. shares and 83.1% of BlackLine Inc. shares. MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32% BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.