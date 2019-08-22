Moneygram Intl (MGI) Valuation Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Position; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Holding In Heico New (HEI.A) Was Has Boosted

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 34,955 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 519,638 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 484,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 305,594 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 730,625 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 64,980 shares to 580,762 shares, valued at $72.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 33,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,191 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,435 shares to 192,832 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 184,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,351 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 977,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 74,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Teton Advisors holds 0.11% or 560,000 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Northern reported 360,184 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 11,999 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 7,504 shares. Beach Point Capital Lp invested 1.49% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw reported 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Moore Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake.