Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stock Price Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.22 Million Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Increased by $1.17 Million Its Position

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.30M market cap company. The stock increased 11.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap, Texas-based fund reported 122,566 shares. 36,339 were reported by Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Company. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,130 shares. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bancorporation has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,752 shares. 107,370 were reported by Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.77% or 62,046 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 173,939 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 670,704 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated holds 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,542 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 252,139 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Company owns 26,827 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Gradient Ltd Llc invested in 7,613 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Community Investment Company holds 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 70,746 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.97% or 97,595 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Call.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares to 712,762 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1.54M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 580,474 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,859 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 61,611 shares. Gabelli & Com Invest Advisers reported 284,666 shares. Aperio Gp Llc reported 23,793 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 29,700 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 123,100 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 560,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,539 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability reported 37,614 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 39,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 74,855 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

