Moneygram Intl (MGI) Shares Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Gofen & Glossberg Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $2.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 39,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 236,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 197,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.50M market cap company. The stock increased 6.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 2.29M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cibc Ww Markets has 205,433 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,614 shares. 150 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.07% stake. Hennessy Advisors invested in 77,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 1.27 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Westend Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 5,071 shares. Welch & Forbes reported 134,866 shares. Motco holds 220 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru, New York-based fund reported 13,975 shares. 71,486 were accumulated by Amg Natl Tru Bank. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,720 shares to 169,282 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,762 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/02: (NCI) (CLDR) (SVMK) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (MGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: MoneyGram (MGI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,793 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). 46,215 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 165,689 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 2,057 shares. American Interest Gp accumulated 19,690 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 580,474 shares. 39,401 are owned by Amp Cap Investors. Northern holds 0% or 360,184 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,844 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 473,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 29,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 38,152 shares. State Street holds 593,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 583,203 shares to 655,021 shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,110 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).