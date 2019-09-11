Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position Lifted by Beach Point Capital Management Lp; As Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Stock Declined, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 12,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The hedge fund held 168,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 180,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 73,519 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.13M market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 3.17 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 32,663 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 3,730 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 1,509 shares. 19,717 were accumulated by Excalibur Management Corporation. Mason Street Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc owns 3,190 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 133 shares. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 471,977 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Fiduciary holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 8,755 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 3,050 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 1,125 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 3,700 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 4,290 shares. Virtu Lc, a New York-based fund reported 21,613 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 19,728 shares to 44,943 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 27,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $44.16 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

