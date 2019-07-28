Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position Held by Beach Point Capital Management Lp; Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Held by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 666,751 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 13.02 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 14,952 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 47,593 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc holds 13,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company reported 0% stake. Argyle Capital Incorporated holds 26,454 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 86,139 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.88M shares. 778,527 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 83 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 22,975 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Citigroup Inc accumulated 2.83 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sheffield Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.55% or 128,100 shares in its portfolio.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,435 shares to 192,832 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 12,579 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 74,855 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Beach Point Management LP holds 1.49% or 2.95M shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Com has 21,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 38,152 are held by Goldman Sachs. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 163,263 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 7,160 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 2,614 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc owns 4,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,539 shares.

