Moneygram Intl (MGI) Holding Has Lifted by Beach Point Capital Management Lp; High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 8.23 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 1.12M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.01 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares to 712,762 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,892 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.