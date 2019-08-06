MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Both MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.71 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 462 7.31 N/A 31.87 15.00

In table 1 we can see MoneyGram International Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that MoneyGram International Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

MoneyGram International Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Credit Acceptance Corporation’s consensus price target is $467.5, while its potential upside is 3.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MoneyGram International Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 63.3%. 16.8% are MoneyGram International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. has weaker performance than Credit Acceptance Corporation

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats MoneyGram International Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.