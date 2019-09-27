MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 4 -1.69 30.12M -0.71 0.00 Bat Group Inc. N/A 0.00 7.61M -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MoneyGram International Inc. and Bat Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 699,066,982.31% 10% -1% Bat Group Inc. 1,951,282,051.28% 197.6% 158.6%

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Bat Group Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MoneyGram International Inc. and Bat Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MoneyGram International Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -19.91% and an $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MoneyGram International Inc. and Bat Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 6.7%. Insiders owned 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.65% are Bat Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. has 22.5% stronger performance while Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.