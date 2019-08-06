MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Reaches $2.74 After 5.00% Down Move; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

The stock of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.1779 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7421. About 1.21 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $170.21 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $2.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MGI worth $8.51 million less.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 50.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 400,827 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.20 million shares with $218.69M value, up from 797,815 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $409.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.28. About 15.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $199 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 442,607 shares to 16,437 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) stake by 549,684 shares and now owns 1.56M shares. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MoneyGram International, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 29,700 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,775 are held by Bancorp Of America De. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 52,572 shares. 4,250 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Company. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 2,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 38,042 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 320,708 shares in its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 21,449 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Group, New York-based fund reported 19,690 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). One Trading Lp has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $170.21 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.