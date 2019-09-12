MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Comparing side by side

Since MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -0.71 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 36 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MoneyGram International Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MoneyGram International Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 6 2.86

$3.5 is MoneyGram International Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -40.27%. Meanwhile, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average target price is $46, while its potential downside is -2.13%. The results provided earlier shows that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. appears more favorable than MoneyGram International Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MoneyGram International Inc. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 0%. 16.8% are MoneyGram International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. has weaker performance than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats MoneyGram International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.