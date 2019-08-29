MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.71 0.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.08 N/A 0.48 13.22

Table 1 highlights MoneyGram International Inc. and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s 0.26 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MoneyGram International Inc. and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 25.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% are MoneyGram International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. was more bullish than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats MoneyGram International Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.