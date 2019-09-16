Monetta Financial Services Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Oshkosh (OSK) Stake by $19.14 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 230,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 137,891 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, down from 368,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 408,455 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.94M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 37,535 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 16,820 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 20,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 47,561 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 49,258 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 60,485 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 114,110 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,207 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 7,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap owns 28,326 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.