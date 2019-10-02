Monetta Financial Services Trimmed Nike (NKE) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Lone Pine Capital Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $219.52 Million

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 7.81M shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.38 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989.23M, down from 9.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 3.19 million shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $240.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 2.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.