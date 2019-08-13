Monetta Financial Services Stake in Apple (AAPL) Cut as Stock Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Boosted Holding by $2.14 Million as Share Price Declined

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 1.16 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $8.01 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 23.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Investors stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Company owns 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,432 shares. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Iberiabank invested in 0.59% or 57,110 shares. Argent Trust Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,336 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5,594 were accumulated by Sol Capital Management. Mackay Shields accumulated 0.2% or 328,654 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 145,922 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser. Moreover, Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 17,493 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,300 shares to 75,400 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank & Tru invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 36,209 are owned by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,261 shares. Ajo Lp has 308,519 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 3,000 shares. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 83,451 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Denali Advisors Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albion Gru Ut invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Investment holds 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,448 shares. Johnson Grp has 86,315 shares. Contravisory Invest reported 357 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap Management invested in 0.31% or 5,148 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Com has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott Inc reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).