Monetta Financial Services Has Trimmed Illumina (ILMN) Position by $1.24 Million; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 129,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 151,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69M shares traded or 31.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22 million shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares to 423,094 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 57,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 827,142 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Huber Capital Management Limited holds 114,699 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 8.89M shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 6,150 shares stake. 13,690 are owned by James Research. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 192,406 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 123,000 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Company invested 0.15% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.99 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 28,501 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 31,300 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.89M shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware invested in 0.05% or 6,486 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 378,688 shares.

