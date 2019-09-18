Monetta Financial Services Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Ratan Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $11.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.24. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

