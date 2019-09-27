Monetta Financial Services Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB); Mengis Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Teams with 30 Leading Tech Firms to Announce Voice Interoperability Initiative and Watson Health (NYSE: $IBM) Signs Agreement with Guerbet for AI Prostate Cancer Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Makes Massive Cuts In Whole Foods’ Prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Newest Prime Market Is the Country with the Amazon Running Through It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

