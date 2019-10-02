Monetta Financial Services Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.25 Million; Brown Advisory Lowered Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $20.83 Million

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 97.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 154,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 3,917 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, down from 158,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dollar General Announces Plans to Expand to 46 States In 2020 – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “New Loyalty Program Could Be Positive for Target Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 29,339 shares to 276,151 shares, valued at $59.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 29,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).