Monetta Financial Services Decreased Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Ithaka Group Has Increased Stake

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 8.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 11,570 shares to 18,430 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.92 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

