Monetta Financial Services Boosted By $1.25 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosted By $489,592 Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 25.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 12,884 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 63,323 shares with $2.44M value, up from 50,439 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $32.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 2.83M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetta Financial Services Inc acquired 9,000 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Monetta Financial Services Inc holds 24,000 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $234.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc holds 1.2% or 24,921 shares in its portfolio. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Lc has 1.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Investment Management accumulated 64,964 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 40,441 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Lc owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,969 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt invested in 1,885 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 2.05M shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company owns 20,849 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested in 23,197 shares or 2.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 2.33M shares. Moreover, Capital City Trust Fl has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,259 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 2,281 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Marathon Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,876 shares. Fosun holds 12,508 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 2.36M shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 19.94% above currents $130.4 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, September 19 with “In-Line” rating. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 29,900 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 150,964 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moors Cabot reported 18,049 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 1.03 million shares. 117,892 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 13.51M shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 1.89% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3.95M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,013 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement holds 38,170 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 1,817 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 9.02% above currents $39.45 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NEM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 9. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9.

