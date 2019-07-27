Monetary Management Group Upped Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $611,050; Shares Rose; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) as Stock Price Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 187.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,930 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2.42% or 67,231 shares in its portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 81,175 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Fifth Third State Bank owns 86,816 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 10,465 shares. Personal Advisors owns 206,312 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Livingston Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management) holds 10,392 shares. 5,377 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Management Incorporated. 16,698 are held by Ipswich Management. Guardian Trust reported 281,827 shares stake. Private Asset Management has invested 2.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Investment House Llc reported 73,207 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,447 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CGG: CGG Announces its 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Much Will Health Insurance Cost in Retirement? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Rides on ILG Buyout Despite Cost Issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 27.06 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 73,536 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 32,323 shares. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 10,706 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.28% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Group Llc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 232,414 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 56 shares. Hartford Company holds 0.05% or 69,795 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,091 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Numerixs Inv Inc has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.60 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.32% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 12,700 shares.