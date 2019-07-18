Monetary Management Group Upped By $955,870 Its Pnc Financial (PNC) Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Shorts Raised By 2.57%

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Pnc Financial (PNC) stake by 77.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 7,835 shares as Pnc Financial (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 17,910 shares with $2.20M value, up from 10,075 last quarter. Pnc Financial now has $62.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 1.01 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) had an increase of 2.57% in short interest. ECL’s SI was 5.21 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.57% from 5.08M shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 5 days are for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL)’s short sellers to cover ECL’s short positions. The SI to Ecolab Inc’s float is 2.03%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $196.68. About 299,857 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 38.95 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co invested in 0.05% or 2,200 shares. Capital Research has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,183 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 4,526 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amer Asset Inc accumulated 1.47% or 11,043 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp accumulated 84,790 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 37,420 shares or 0.26% of the stock. White Pine Limited Com owns 0.71% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,982 shares. Northstar Inc invested in 16,315 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 10 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.15% or 35,003 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $166 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs accumulated 229 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Hillsdale Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Of Vermont invested in 5,263 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 8,197 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1,835 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 81,964 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Iron Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 5,782 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 76,559 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.37% or 468,059 shares. Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 5,755 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,090 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 90 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 333,781 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,941 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,267 shares to 11,203 valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,785 shares and now owns 17,193 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. 24,722 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844.

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $157 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.