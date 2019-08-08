Monetary Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $903,226; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Stake in Mueller Inds Com (MLI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (MLI) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 177,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 230,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 408,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 249,439 shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI)

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,479 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55M shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 877,332 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Laurion Ltd Partnership has 16,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 9,300 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co accumulated 325 shares. Eqis Capital Inc owns 8,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 774,969 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 85,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 273,772 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). First Mercantile Tru Communications has 9,620 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.45% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Moreover, Mirae Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 195,456 shares to 277,845 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 105,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (NYSE:WLH).

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Is Yielding 1.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Oct 26, 2018 – Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) Chairman of the Board & CEO Gregory L. Christopher Bought $178,500 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mueller Industries, Inc. Acquires ATCO Rubber Products – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mueller Industries (MLI) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Yahoo News” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10,646 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 237,491 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 106,746 shares. Joel Isaacson And Llc owns 23,434 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 23,812 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 443,800 shares. 6,204 are owned by Strategic Global. Adirondack Trust holds 0.4% or 10,726 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 41,880 shares. 2.49M are owned by Citadel Advsrs. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 20,531 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 83,587 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated owns 139,950 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 11.74M shares. Court Place Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,553 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 15,665 shares to 32,015 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.