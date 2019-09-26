Monetary Management Group Trimmed By $543,000 Its New Residential Investment (NRZ) Position; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 12 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their equity positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.95 million shares, down from 2.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 1.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) stake by 94.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 36,200 shares as New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 2,000 shares with $31,000 value, down from 38,200 last quarter. New Residential Investment Corp now has $6.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 2.62 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Residential Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp. Receives Court Approval to Buy Select Assets from Ditech Holding Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mortgage REITs to Buy Right Now Sep 10, 2019 You should consider these top – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv has $18.5 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 17.21% above currents $15.57 stock price. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.46M for 7.21 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Co holds 51,268 shares. 400,056 are held by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 0.26% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 32,250 shares. Alberta Inv reported 60,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Llc stated it has 0.96% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Trust Invest Advisors holds 1.32% or 68,325 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware invested in 0.09% or 91,847 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Adirondack holds 0.01% or 800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Arete Wealth Llc owns 0.04% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 13,113 shares. 410,719 are owned by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 87,988 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 266,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 100 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. The insider Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139. The insider Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund for 317,231 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 45,927 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 102,317 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 198,483 shares.

