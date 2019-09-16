Monetary Management Group Stake In Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Was Upped; As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 651,116 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 229.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 1,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,700 shares to 6,775 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $86.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.