Monetary Management Group Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Lowered as Stock Declined; Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 1.31 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 5,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $324.43. About 1.23M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.53 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1,117 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sun Life holds 19,067 shares. 710,514 were reported by United Finance Advisers Ltd. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability owns 475,490 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa owns 484,993 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 4.28 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,643 shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Iowa National Bank & Trust has 0.88% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gw Henssler & Assoc holds 174,344 shares. 18,460 were reported by Spinnaker. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 213,648 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 20.78 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 41,592 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 296 shares to 1,091 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,771 shares to 4,973 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).