Monetary Management Group Raised Stake in Honeywell International (HON) as Shares Rose; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Holding Maintained by Envestnet Asset Management Inc

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,271 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 15,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 54,224 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares.

