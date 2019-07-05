Monetary Management Group Raised Its Holding in Amphenol (APH) by $1.08 Million; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 956.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 11,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 217,345 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,617 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61M, down from 133,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $207.42. About 199,825 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc has 1.64% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 467,648 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.07% or 62,200 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 320,307 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,090 shares or 1% of the stock. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 21,894 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 85,952 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cambridge Research Inc holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.17% or 825,862 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 1.23M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,127 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 11,927 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com reported 7,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa stated it has 333,139 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.46M for 26.87 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,876 were reported by Parsons Management Ri. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 62,573 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 17,933 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Invest has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,349 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Suncoast Equity holds 3.74% or 85,372 shares. Partner Investment Lp reported 2.65% stake. Weatherstone Mgmt has 3,216 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Centurylink Mngmt has 0.79% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cordasco Networks has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Blue holds 0.8% or 7,685 shares. Professional Advisory Serv reported 92,991 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc has 124,817 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. Shares for $8,117 were bought by Doliveux Roch. Another trade for 180 shares valued at $31,819 was made by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68M was made by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Scannell Timothy J sold $863,590 worth of stock or 5,282 shares.