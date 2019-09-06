Monetary Management Group Raised Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $323,900; Market Value Rose; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) by $7.36 Million as Shares Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 4.45M shares traded or 85.40% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 179,164 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell Helps Transform Mexican Petrochemical Leader’s Operations – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,630 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 18,799 shares. Toth Advisory reported 3,315 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,892 shares. New York-based John G Ullman And has invested 1.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). St Johns Inv Co Ltd Llc accumulated 1,850 shares. 32,386 were accumulated by Carderock Capital Management. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Co reported 2.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bainco International Invsts owns 89,387 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Cap Ww holds 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4.16 million shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,980 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 84,490 shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 50,089 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 14,680 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has 830,398 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 2.26 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 35,428 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Old National Natl Bank In invested in 2,415 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 10,021 shares. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 0.11% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 405 are held by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 503 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 11,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc accumulated 10,623 shares. Lakewood Mgmt Lp stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Abrams Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.30 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithia Motors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Lithia Motors (LAD) Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Motors beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.82M for 10.54 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 805,650 shares to 840,600 shares, valued at $75.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).