Monetary Management Group Raised By $326,650 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Group Fund (TSE:BYD.UN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Group Fund has $161 highest and $138 lowest target. $154’s average target is -11.26% below currents $173.55 stock price. Boyd Group Fund had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by IBC. Desjardins Securities maintained the shares of BYD.UN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. See Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $154 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $138 Maintain

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 2,350 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 21,075 shares with $2.95M value, up from 18,725 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in)

More notable recent Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Aug 21, 2019 – Us Bancorp \de\ Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF – GuruFocus.com” on August 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Aug 16, 2019 – Wellington Management Group Llp Buys Pfizer Inc, Alcon Inc, Raytheon Co, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Wells Fargo, Alibaba Group Holding – GuruFocus.com” published on August 16, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 14, 2019 – Quantbot Technologies LP Buys American Tower Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, United Technologies Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Centene Corp, Anthem Inc – GuruFocus.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 30, 2019 – Berman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Large-Cap, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets, Sells Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US, Ishares MSCI India, Baidu Inc – GuruFocus.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “G.research 42nd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers that serve insurance companies, individual vehicle owners, and fleet and lease customers. It has a 45.78 P/E ratio. It offers automotive collision and glass repair, and vehicle glass repair and replacement services.

The stock increased 1.28% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 23,218 shares traded. Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.