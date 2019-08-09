Monetary Management Group Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) Upped as Shares Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Lowered Macerich Co (MAC) Holding by $18.52 Million as Share Price Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 543.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 1.32 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 430,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 737,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.97M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.56M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. Shares for $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,374 are owned by Eii Cap Mgmt. Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,468 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amer Natl Insur Tx holds 0.05% or 21,659 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.96M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc reported 119,034 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America reported 126,543 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 9,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 9 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 89,482 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 28,592 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 554,410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 2,033 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,075 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).